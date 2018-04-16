Protect our Roosevelt Forest

To the Editor:

The controversial application of 500 North Ave. LLC which is before the Town Zoning Commission to build a “disaster waiting to happen” at 795 James Farm Road will have the opportunity for their rebuttal testimony this April 25 at Town Hall at 7 p.m.

The entity wanting to build a massive apartment building in a quiet, residential community next to our beautiful Roosevelt Forest remains in bankruptcy and owes our town nearly $200,000 in back taxes.

The neighbors and the town continue to oppose this five-story high building with 116 apartments and 216 parking spaces requiring a zone change. Town officials including representatives from the police and fire departments have testified this development will be a threat to public safety and health and two soil scientists testified it would more than likely pollute the wetlands.

People are encouraged to attend the Public Hearing on April 25 to oppose this application and encourage our Zoning Commission to protect the people in our town from this proposal which is not consistent with the Town’s Master Plan of Development.