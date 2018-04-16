SheSpeak presents SquareWrights’ Women in a festival of monologues

Stratford Star

SheSpeak, an ongoing program of monologues by women, will present SquareWright’s women in a festival of monologues at the Stratford Library on Sunday, April 29, at 2 p.m.

The program features Not This Time by Peggy Sperling of Shelton; Nice Neighborhood by Elizabeth Appel of Bethany; A Large Jar by Kate Gill of Guilford and Rosetta by Toby Armour of East Haven. There also will be five monologues by Stratford playwrights, including Sounds by Nadine Willig; I Am My Hair Excerpt by Alicia Thompson; After All I’ve Done for You by Orna Rawls; Saltine Toffee Cookies by Dena Lagonigro and The Special Parent by Beatriz Allen.

Performers include Nadine Willig, Alicia Thompson and Dena Lagonigro of Stratford, Jessica Rodi of Shelton, Elayne Mordoff of Norwalk, Jennifer Ju of Milford, Joan Barere of West Hartford, Rachel Babcock of Branford and Elizabeth Appel of Bethany.

Directed by Rachel Babcock and Ann Baker, the festival is produced by Rachel Babcock and Orna Rawls.

The program is free and open to the public; space is limited. Arriving early is recommended.

Donations of money and nonperishable food for the Sterling House Food Pantry will be accepted at the door.

