Tax collector reminds residents car tax bill is due

By Stratford Star on April 16, 2018 in News, Town Government ·

The Office of the Tax Collector would like to remind Stratford residents that the second installment of Motor Vehicle Tax bills was due April 1, 2018. The last day to pay without penalty is May 1, 2018.

Online payments are available at TownofStratford.com.

  • Electronic check: Using the electronic check option, taxpayers can pay their bill with an additional $1 fee for the full transaction.
  • Credit card: Taxpayers can pay with a credit card, incurring an additional fee of 2.95% of the transaction amount.
  • Debit card: There is flat fee of $4.95 for taxpayers choosing to pay with a debit card.

Payments may also be made in person at the Tax Collector’s Office at Town Hall between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., deposited in the drop box located at the Tax Collector’s Office, or mailed to Office of the Tax Collector, PO Box 9722, Stratford CT  06615.

