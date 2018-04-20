Stratford Star

PC Users Group to meet April 26

By Julie Miller on April 20, 2018 in Community, News ·

The PC Users Group, TPCUG, meeting will take place on Thursday, April. 26 at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., at  7 p.m. Free.

The speaker is Jerry Goldstein. Learn about Mailwasher and photo taking.

For more information,visit tpcug-ct.org.

 

