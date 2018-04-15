The Stratford Brakettes have announced that 2018 season tickets are now on sale.

The team’s opener is set for Saturday, June 2, against the Lyons, PA, Spirit in a 7 p.m. doubleheader at Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field.

This year marks the 72nd consecutive season of play for the Brakettes.

Brakettes management has kept the season ticket prices the same for the eighth straight year. And anyone who purchases a season pass will receive special discounts on all subsequent season tickets.

Regular season box seats are $100, reserved seats with backrests (behind home plate) are $80, and first and third base bleacher seats are $60. All additional passes are one-half the listed price of the seat you purchase.

In addition, anyone who buys a season ticket will receive a $5 discount on passes for the 10th annual Women’s Major Softball National Championship tournament August 2-5 at DeLuca Field and the Short Beach Recreational Complex.

For additional information or to order tickets, contact the Stratford Brakettes at 203-218-1066, or via e-mail, [email protected]. Ticket forms may be downloaded from the Tickets page. Walk-up game prices on game day also remain the same at $5 for bleacher seats, $6 for reserved, and $8 for box seats. There is no parking charge.

Manager John Stratton will be back at the helm, assisted by former Brakettes outfield star and current Cheshire High School Coach Kristine Botto Drust.

This year marks the 31st season of play for the Brakettes at Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field, where they moved prior to the start of the 1988 campaign. During that span the team has won 16 national championships, finished runners-up three times, and third place five times.

Follow the Brakettes on the team website, brakettes.com.