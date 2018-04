Bunnell High’s boys lacrosse team defeated visiting Foran High, 13-8, on Saturday.

Anthony Trovarelli had four goals and an assist for the Bulldogs (2-3).

Scoring two goals each were Charles Stewart, Ryan Deak, Jacob Kudysech and James Savko.

Jarrod Davis had a goal.

Stewart had three assists, Deak one and Savko one.

Josh Auten made 13 saves.