The Bunnell High girls lacrosse team won an 11-10 decision from Foran High on Saturday.

Sam Vitka helped the Lady Bulldogs rally from a 7-5 halftime deficit as she finished with five goals and an assist.

Morgan Reilly and Maura Kelly each scored two goals.

Kaitlyn Monteiro and Christina diBenedito had one goal a piece.

Holly Rosa had an assist.

Tatiana Wight made 11 saves, as Bunnell improved to 3-3.

Sam O’Neill scored four goals for the Lions (2-3)