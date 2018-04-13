Sophomore left-hander Angela Grindrod struck out 13 and collected three hits while driving in three runs in leading the Stratford High softball team to a 10-0 win over city rival Bunnell on Friday afternoon at Bulldog Field.

The win was Stratford’s fourth against a lone loss, with the team already doubling its win total from the 2017 season.

Grindrod walked two batters and gave up only four hits, bringing her record to 4-1.

She drove in a run in the first with a double and two more in a six-run, seventh inning.

Melissa Uhrynowski also had three hits for the winners, who had 14 for the game.

For 2-3 Bunnell, Alyssa Moore had two of her teams’ four hits.

“It’s really nice having a rivalry like this, and our kids came through today even though at times I think we were a little nervous,” said Stratford coach Jackie Sherrick, who got her first win over Bunnell after four losses.

Bunnell left four runners on base in the first three innings of the game.

“We needed to capitalize early against them when we had our chances,” said first-year coach Jeremy Susi, who took over for Mike Siksay, who retired after a nine-year run with the Bulldogs. “We faced a very good pitcher today (Grindrod), who threw strikes and kept us off-balance at times.”