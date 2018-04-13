Stratford High baseball coach Mick Buckmir has a wish list before every game — have his team play a complete game.

“B Duff (Brendan Duffy) was outstanding,” Buckmir said after his right-handed senior allowed only one hit and struck out 12 in the Red Devils’ 8-0 victory over host Bunnell High on Friday. “Our bats came through and our defense made the plays.”

Stratford improved to 5-1. Bunnell is 1-3.

Stratford scored two runs in the second inning and tacked on one in the fourth off Bulldog starter Taylor Lasko.

They added three more in the sixth off Tyler Cartagena and one in the seventh with Jack Barnhart-Sullivan on the hill.

“We don’t hit enough,” Bunnell coach Juan Lopez said about his team scoring four runs total in three consecutive losses.

“We had a bunch of strikeouts and pop ups today off a really good pitcher. I think he threw 70 or 75 pitches in all and that’s a great job by him.”

Justin Herrera had the Bulldogs only hit, a leadoff single to left field to lead off the fourth inning.

Colin Richards worked Duffy for a one-out walk to open the second.

Neither baserunner made it into scoring position.

Ryan Duffy and Braydon Seaburg led Stratford’s 12-hit attack, as each had a double and two singles.

Zach Fedak had two hits.

Logan Zezima, R.J. Burlone, Cam Smith and Kevan Duffy had base hits.

“We had timely hits, a lot of two-out hits, a lot of two-strike, two-out hits,” Buckmir said. “For my guys to do that off a number one pitcher like that…”

Stratford put its first two batters aboard on a Seanbury single and a Gabe Avila walk, but Lasko set the next three batters down in order with one coming on strikes.

Brendan Duffy and Smith worked out deep-count walks with one out in the second inning, before Ryan Duffy singled for a 1-0 lead.

Smith scored an unearned run from second when a double-play attempt saw the throw skip low.

Vancho stranded two more runners in the third, with Dylan Kovacs making a fine play deep in the hole from his position at second base.

Smith singled to open the fourth, and after a strikeout, Seaburg doubled to dead center to take the score to 3-0.

Herrera threw Seaburg out at third attempting to steal and Bunnell got out of the jam.

Cartagena made a fine play on a foul ball off the bat of Smith to open the sixth, before Ryan Duffy and Seaburg had back-to-back singles.

A strikeout slowed things, before a walk to Kevan Duffy, an infield single by Burlone and a two-run single by Zezima broke the game open.

A balk brought the seventh run home, before Barnhart-Sullivan ended the rally with a strikeout.

Ryan Duffy doubled in the seventh and scored on Kevan Duffy’s single.