Holy Name Of Jesus Church hosts pasta dinner benefit

By Stratford Star on April 13, 2018

The Holy Name Society of the Holy Name Of Jesus Church will sponsor a pasta dinner on Saturday, April 28, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., in the parish hall at 50 College Street, behind the church at 1950 Barnum Avenue, (Rt 1), Stratford.

The dinner features pasta, meatballs, salad, bread, dessert, coffee, tea, and soda.

A free-will donation is accepted. All proceeds will go to benefit church stained glass window restoration.

For more information, contact Larry Wells at 203-395-7073 or [email protected]nline.net.

