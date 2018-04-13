Stratford High lost to Bethel High, 10-6, in an SWC boys lacrosse game on Thursday.
Gavin Scofield and Tyler Ciccia each had two goals.
Randy Nightingale and Ryan Brault each added one.
Dan Cox had 8 saves.
