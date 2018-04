Bunnell High lost to New Milford, in girls lacrosse on Thursday.

Bunnell is now 2-3. New Milford is 3-3.

Sam Vitka scored seven goals and Maura Kelly one for the Lady Bulldogs.

Tatiana Wright made 11 saves.

Leading New Milford were Julia Venezia (4 goals), Erin O’Hara (two), Kelsie Baxter (two) and Alyssa Malsin (two).