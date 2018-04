Stratford High’s baseball team defeated host Harding High, 16-3 on Thursday.

The Red Devils are now 4-1. The Presidents are 1-3.

Logan Zezima had two hits, scored three runs and had three RBIs.

Kevan Duffy had two hits and knocked in two runs.

Ryan Duffy hit an RBI triple.

Harding’s Jonathan Lopez had two hits and scored two runs.

Angel Salamon had two hits and drove in two runs.

Kevan Duffy was the winning pitcher.