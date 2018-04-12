Town Council votes to hire economic development employee

Stratford will bring a new person aboard to help with improving economic development in town.

The Town Council voted on Monday to approve the creation of an economic and community development coordinator.

Among the tasks of the new part-time position are to work with the supervisor of economic development and the arts commission to promote artistic and cultural activities as well as events that promote Stratford businesses. The person will also work on “implementing online marketing strategies through social media accounts in order to create, maintain and promote a strong online presence” for town events.

The person also will work on special projects as assigned by the supervisor or director of economic and community development.

Michael Downes, chief of staff to Mayor Laura Hoydick, said the position will not carry the same duties as those of Economic Development Director Mary Dean or Economic Development Coordinator Amy Knorr.

Downes said the job can be posted and filled so the new person can be hired in time for the summer.

The new job will pay between $20,000 and $30,000 a year and the person hired will work 19.5 hours a week.