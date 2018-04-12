Come on out, spring

Oh, spring. Where art thou?

That’s a question we have asked plenty of times — and in plenty of ways — since March 21, the first official day of spring. While the calendar says we should be enjoying milder temperatures, our bodies are feeling something much different. Old Man Winter is not ready to leave town just yet, meaning Stratford and the rest of Connecticut have had to keep our heavy coats and shovels out a little longer than we had hoped. We have even had to deal with a pair of nor’easters since the new season officially arrived.

Thankfully, it appears the weather is about to change for the good. Temperatures are forecast to rise into the 60s and 70s this weekend. While rain is possible, no snowflakes appear to be in our immediate future. That’s a relief for those of us who want to enjoy an afternoon outside wearing T-shirts and maybe even shorts.

We accept that the weather in New England can always fluctuate. Still, can Stratford get some sun and warmth going? It’s about time.

Besides, we have our hands on our grills and can’t wait to fire them up.