Change has to start somewhere

To the Editor:

While there are varying opinions and sensitive topics that have surfaced with the discussion of the bus restructuring and redistricting plans, we all have to remember one thing – we are working for the children.

The state handed down a terrible budget plan, forcing the town to deal with what little it had, which trickled to the Board of Education. You cannot get blood from a stone. Where there is no money, you cannot create money, so you have to find another place for it to come from. With these plans, the board is attempting to do just that. They have offered transparency for an audit – no one has taken them up on the offer. They have to save money and no one budget item or line item is going to save money. It has to be a combination of changes – changes that we need to accept, work with and embrace. The busing plan is a good start. Not only would it save a large portion of the money, but promote community in more ways than one.

Please, take the time to think about this plan, listen to the board and town council, and support the people that are trying to devise a miracle to come up with money that does not exist. Maybe we haven’t seen the line items, but what are you going to do with that? Assume there is something “off” about them – what’s the next step? Move forward with what we have.

Yes, we pay taxes – and a lot of them, but this Council and this Board are new to the game. They were handed a terrible situation and are doing what they can to limit further disruption inside the classroom, where the learning actually happens. I support the teachers. I support the Board. I support change for Stratford. It has to start somewhere.