The Bunnell High softball team lost to Weston High, 15-9, on Wednesday.

Weston scored 11 runs in its first two at bats and then held off the locals.

Alyssa Moore had three hits, including a double.

Brianna Ramos had a double and a home run.

Sophia Santiago reached base four times on two singles and two walks.

Weston’s Cassidy Nosenzo had four hits, including a double and a home run.

Madelynn Culkin and Mallory Rogers each scored three runs.