Stratford High’s baseball team lost its first decision of the season, falling short of visiting Brookfield High 3-2 on Wednesday.

The Bobcats scored two runs in the first inning and one in the third, as they improved to 2-1 with the non-league win.

Stratford (3-1) scored its two runs in the fourth inning.

Brookfield’s Mike Kolf, who gave up six hits, earned the win.

Stratford’s Cam Smith took the loss.

He and Nick Traussi combined to hold the Bobcats to four hits.

R.J. Burlone and Zach Fedak had RBI triples for Stratford.

Ryan Duffy had two hits.

Brookfield’s Anthony Rendino had two hits and drove in two runs.