Stratford Star

Baseball: Stratford suffers first loss of season

By Stratford Star on April 11, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Stratford High’s baseball team lost its first decision of the season, falling short of visiting Brookfield High 3-2 on Wednesday.

The Bobcats scored two runs in the first inning and one in the third, as they improved to 2-1 with the non-league win.

Stratford (3-1) scored its two runs in the fourth inning.

Brookfield’s Mike Kolf, who gave up six hits, earned the win.

Stratford’s Cam Smith took the loss.

He and Nick Traussi combined to hold the Bobcats to four hits.

R.J. Burlone and Zach Fedak had RBI triples for Stratford.

Ryan Duffy had two hits.

Brookfield’s Anthony Rendino had two hits and drove in two runs.

Related posts:

  1. Baseball: Stratford’s Canapetti shuts out Brookfield
  2. Baseball: Stratford shut out by Brookfield High
  3. Baseball: Stratford defeats Brookfield Bobcats, 15-5
  4. Girls basketball: Brookfield comes back to defeat SHS

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Baseball: Notre Dame defeats Bunnell High Next Post Softball: Weston defeats Bunnell High
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress