The Bunnell High baseball team lost to Notre Dame-Fairfield, 9-3, in Stratford on Wednesday.

Notre Dame (3-1) took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a home run by Pete Minore.

The Bulldogs (1-2) tied the game in the bottom of the inning, with Dylan Kovac’s two-run single the most telling blow.

Tyler Vancho and Justin Herrera had two hits.

The Lancers’ Rich Keresetter pitched five-inning of shutout relief, giving up five hits and string out five.

Bob Karosy, Austin Allen and Tyler Romano all had RBI doubles.