The Bunnell High softball team defeated Bridgeport Central, 8-7. And, every time the visiting Hilltoppers got even, the Lady Bulldogs had an answer.

Central overcame deficits of 2-0, 4-2 and 5-4, to tie the score each time.

A three-run bottom of the sixth inning proved to be just enough for the locals, who surrendered a pair of runs in the top of the seventh.

With the game even at 5, two outs, and runners at the corners in the sixth, Sofia Santiago dunked in a hit just beyond the reach of the diving catcher Marielys Velez for a single the plated the go-ahead run.

Riley Matto followed with a crucial two-run double into the right-center field gap for what proved to be the difference.

“We made the plays, just enough plays, that we had to for the win,” Bunnell coach Jeremy Susi said. “We had a lot of kids that stepped up who were playing out of position (because of injuries). They did what they had to do, what was best for the team.”

Bunnell leadoff hitter Alyssa Moore had three singles and reached on an error, getting on base all four times she came to bat, and scored four runs.

Brianna Ramos tripled, drove in three runs, and scored a run.

Ramos came through with two outs, smacking a three-bagger to center field to drive in a run and make it a 5-4 game in the fourth.

The teams combined for 10 errors, with Bunnell committing six miscues in the field, but Bunnell’s defense did overcome a defensive mistake in a key moment.

In the top of the sixth, with the game knotted at 5, an infield error allowed a Central batter to reach, and the Hilltoppers nearly turned it into a run but a base runner was cut down at home plate on a throw from first baseman Santiago to catcher Matto.

Down 8-5 in the seventh, Central scored twice on a walk, single and error.

A wild pitch put the potential tying run on third with two outs, but freshman Kayla Morel got out of the jam and sealed the win by inducing a grounder back to the pitcher’s circle.

“It’s a great feeling. It got a little stressful in the last inning, but we pulled through with one run to spare,” said Moore. “We stayed positive the whole time. We knew going into the game that it was evenly-matched and we knew going in we couldn’t let the cold get the best of us so we stayed active.”

Kelly Bavolacco had a walk, stolen base and run scored. Julianna Santiago had a fielder’s choice RBI, a walk and a stolen base. Morel and Emily Shevlin both doubled.