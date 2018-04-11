Bunnell High’s girls tennis team defeated Stratford High, 6-1, on Monday. Singles: Cecilia Vicens-Aca (Bu) def. Emily Shaw 6-1, 6-4; Mikaela Puzzo (Bu) def. Jenique Richards 6-1, 6-0; Nathalie Barrios (Bu) def. Shannon Mutel 6-2, 6 1; Sara Salej (Bu) def. Gabriella Barg 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Maddy DeGregorio/Carrie Lutian def. Kelly Londa/Zohoa Chaudhary 6-1, 6-0; Ashley Gramajo/Megan Kozlowski (S) def. Samantha Elmadjian/Amari Campfield 7-5, 6-3; Keane Alindato/Sandy Barrios (Bu) def. Larabe Chaudhary/Morgan Anderson 6-3, 6-2.
Boys tennis
Stratford High boys tennis team defeated Bunnell High, 5-2, on Monday. Singles: Mohammad Aljleilati (S) defeated Gabriel Dasilva 6-3, 7-5; Klajdi Memelli (B) defeated Fawaz Aljleilati (S) 6-3, 4-6, 7-6; Ivan Espinal (S) defeated Jason Pickel (B) 6-0, 6-0; and Eric Cedillo (B) won by forfeit. Doubles: Alvarez/Barg (S) defeated Brown/Flores 6-0, 6-1; Del Cid/Nunez (S) defeated Cronin/Miles (B) 6-1, 6-0; and Youngquist/Nguyen (S) defeated Murphy/Boyd (B) 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.
Girls golf
Bunnell High’s girls golf team met Immaculate of Danbury on Monday. Danka Hlinka 69, Debra Caminade 77, Kellie Taylor 77 and Sasha Kalson 81 led the Lady Bulldogs to a score of 304 on the par 35 Richter Park course in Danbury. Leading the Mustangs (279) were Avery Jarboe 63, Abby Allen 71, Mackenzy Garden 72 and Siobhan Reidy 73. “It was the season-opening match for both teams,” Bunnell coach Cliff Schrock said. “Senior Kellie Taylor was named team captain prior to match. She, along with juniors Hlinka and Kalson, are returnees from last year. Caminade a senior, made her varsity debut. She’s only been playing golf for three weeks.” Bunnell’s next match is Monday, April 16, versus Stratford at Mill River Country Club.
Stratford baseball
Stratford High defeated Platt Tech, 17-1, in Milford on Monday. Gabe Avila had two doubles, scored four runs and drove in two, as coach Mick Buckmir’s Red Devils improved to 3-0. Zach Fedak went the distance, giving up five hits, to get the win. Kevan Duffy had three hits and scored three runs. Braydon Seaburg had three hits and scored two runs.
Logan Zezima and R.J. Burlone each had two hits and two RBIs. Stratford defeated East Catholic of Manchester, 15-4, in the 36th annual Jim Penders Memorial Scholarship Baseball Game played at Penders Field on Saturday. Kevan Duffy had three hits and drove in three runs. Seaburg (two RBIs) and Fedak (RBI) each had two hits and scored two runs. Burlone and Ryan Duffy each smacked two-run doubles. Brendan Duffy went the distance to pick up the win.
Bunnell baseball
Colin Richards hit the go-ahead single in the top of the seventh inning when Bunnell High defeated Jonathan Law, 4-3, in its delayed season opener on Friday. Tyler Vancho pitched six-innings of one-hit ball, as Bulldog coach Juan Lopez notched his first career win. Vancho struck out six batters and allowed two earned runs. Law scored three runs in the fourth inning to take a 3-1 lead. Bunnell scored two in the sixth and one in the seventh, as the Lawmen dipped to 1-1. Justin Herrera doubled in the sixth inning to set up a two-run rally. Alex Koletar pitched the seventh to get the save. In the sixth inning, Law’s Carl Maxwell had the only hit off Vancho.
Bunnell lost to SWC rival New Milford, 2-1, on Monday. The unbeaten Green Wave (3-0) scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning. “Emiliano Jasso gave us the lead in the fifth with a perfectly executed squeeze bunt,” Bunnell coach Juan Lopez said. “Alex Koletar was outstanding on the mound as he did not allow a run, struck out five and scattered five hits through five innings.” Vancho was 2 for 3, including a double.
Bunnell girls lacrosse
Bunnell High defeated Watertown, 10-5, on Saturday. Tatiana Wright made 25 saves, as coach Meghan Letko’s Lady Bulldogs (2-1) doubled up the Indians 6-3 in the first half and 4-2 in the second. Sam Vitka had four goals and an assist. Morgan Reilly (two assists) and Makayla Pagan each scored two goals. Maura Kelly (assist) and Cat Nelson added goals. Bunnell earlier lost to Bethel High, 15-14, in double overtime. Leading the way were Vitka (four goals), Reilly (three goals), Kelly (two goals, assist), Christina diBeneditto (two goals), Ally Curcio (two goals, assist) and Kaitlyn Monteiro (goal assist). Wright had 10 saves for Bunnell.
Stratford softball
The Stratford High softball team scored 10 runs in the fifth inning en route to winning a 16-4 decision from Platt Tech of Milford on Thursday. Coach Jackie Sherrick’s Red Devils scored five runs in the second, before the Panthers from Milford narrowed the margin to 5-3 in the top of the third. It was 5-4, before the sixth-inning rally. Taylor Lubas had four hits, including a grand-slam home run, and drove in six runs. Angela Grindrod drove in three runs. Adriana Tomaj had three hits. Grindrod allowed two earned runs and struck out 11 batters to earn the victory. Rachel Newall reached base safely four times. Stratford lost a 10-2 decision to New Fairfield on Monday. Lubas had two hits and drove in a run. Grindrod and Naidrea Alston each hit triples.
Bunnell softball
Bunnell defeated Harding High, 18-2, in its season opener. Riley Matto had two singles, two doubles and scored four runs. Brianna Ramos and Sofia Santiago each reached base three times and scored three runs. Bunnell scored two or more runs in each of the six innings played. Kayla Morel pitched a four-hitter to earn the win. Bunnell lost to Bethel High, 11-5, on Monday. Kelly Bavolocco had three singles. Morel and Ramos each had two singles.