Stratford horseshoe crabs to be protected

Rep. Joe Gresko (D-Stratford) led debate on a bill to ban the harvesting or killing of horseshoe crabs between Stratford Point and Sniffen Point in Stratford. Horseshoe crab blood is vital to manufacturing vaccines. The bill was unanimously approved by the state House of Representatives.

“If you ever get a vaccine, thank a horseshoe crab. Horseshoe crab blood is key to manufacturing vaccines,” Rep. Gresko said. “It is important that we take steps to protect them because ultimately, they will protect to us from illnesses.”

“Joe has been fighting for this legislation for two years,” Rep. Phil Young (D-Stratford) said. “I’m proud to stand with Joe on this issue that directly impacts our shoreline and our public health.”

It addition these spawning sites on Short Beach need protection because of Sacred Heart University’s ongoing research on Horseshoe Crabs.

By 2020, the bill requires the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) to submit recommendations to the Environment Committee establishing restricted areas for horseshoe crab harvesting and any changes to the horseshoe crab harvesting season. These recommendations are intended to preserve Connecticut’s horseshoe crab population.