A memorable White House tradition

To the Editor:

I just wanted to praise the First Lady, Melania Trump, for making the White House Easter Egg Roll such a successful and enjoyable event for the children and their families and everyone else who attended.

I admire the work she is doing to help children and especially tackling the issue of cyber-bullying.

Our family and friends are so proud she is representing our country as the second immigrant to serve in the White House since the early 1800’s when Louisa Catherine Adams performed her duties as the first immigrant.

It’s such an asset to have someone like the First Lady, a multilingual Slovenia born immigrant, serve as a role model for other immigrants.