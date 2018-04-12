Bunnell High’s boys lacrosse team lost most of its regular players to graduation a year ago, but brings back a group that gained some varsity field exposure during a 5-11 campaign.

The Bulldogs are striving to pick up some more wins and get into the postseason.

“Last year we did play some of our young guys, so they did get some experience with the speed of the game and physicality of it,” Bunnell coach Mike Sportini said.

Possession is the name of the game in lacrosse, making the work of midfielder and draw specialist Jarrod Davis significant to the team’s success.

“It’s huge. The game’s all about possession. Obviously if we have the ball the other team can’t score,” said Sportini. “I consider Jarrod him one of the best faceoff players in the state, very strong in that position. The fact we get the ball 85 to 90 percent of time is a huge advantage.”

Of course, once a team has possession it needs to capitalize.

“One of the big things we’re working on is possessing the ball, not forcing passes, not passing in the middle, and controlling the ball and taking pressure off the defense,” Sportini said.

Bunnell’s defense is led by All South-West Conference honoree Ben Heiden.

Heiden, goaltender Josh Auten, Davis and midfielder Jacob Kudysch are team captains.

Keying things for the locals are attacker’s Anthony Trovarelli, Charles Stewart, Brian Carrafiello Ryan Deak, midfielder James Savko, and defenders Jerry Lopez and Jeremy DeLeon.

“We have speed and getting the ball on net has improved,” Sportini said. “We feel we can make the state tournament.

To do so, the Bulldogs will need to defeat the teams they should, considering ultra-challenging tests will be provided by the likes of defending SWC champion New Fairfield, along with Joel Barlow of Redding and Weston.

“It’s not going to be an easy task,” he acknowledged.

The Bulldogs beat Notre Dame-Fairfield 15-6 in the season opener, then dropped a 9-7 decision at Bethel two days later.

“I was very pleased with our first game against Notre Dame-Fairfield,” said Sportini “We left too many scoring chances on the table with Bethel.”

The offense in the early going has been led by Trovarelli and Davis.

Games to watch for include a pair of matchups with rival Stratford, May 3 and May 12.

“I think this team’s excited to see what it can do,” Sportini said.