In a shocking twist of events, one of my friends cooked for me. It was a nice change of pace — she did everything while I looked on in awe.

Now, it’s not particularly surprising to see my best friend in the kitchen. After all, I spent many nights with her in college making Nutella-filled croissants at 2 a.m. In the years since we graduated, she has tried to refine her palate a bit more — less macaroni and cheese and more avocado. When we were in college there were days when I was genuinely concerned about her cholesterol level as I watched her down plate after plate of bacon. Since graduating, she’s been sending me greener recipes that she found on Pinterest when she’s not sending me pictures of all the dogs she wants to adopt.

It was more surprising that I was seeing her in person and not through my phone screen, given that she lives in California. I typically see her only twice a year, and we tend to go out during our brief reunions, but instead, during her most recent trip to the East Coast, I spent some time with her in a kitchen in Queens, watching her wrap chicken in her favorite thing — bacon.

Despite living in all the California sunshine, my girl has yet to replace her heaping platefuls of bacon with kale or whatever vegetable is trendy at the moment. It’s nice to know some things never change.

Here is her very easy recipe for Bacon-Wrapped Chicken. Having watched her make it, I can attest that it is not nearly as hard to make as the picture might suggest. The hardest part was keeping the bacon on the chicken (and that was only because we temporarily misplaced the toothpicks).

Bacon-Wrapped Chicken

Serves 4

4 pieces boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 egg, lightly beaten

breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon olive oil

12 asparagus spears

salt and pepper, to taste

4 slices Swiss cheese

1 package bacon

wooden toothpicks

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Dip the chicken in the egg, then the breadcrumbs. Brush olive oil on the asparagus before sprinkling with salt and pepper. Cut asparagus to the size of the chicken’s width. Place a slice of cheese on each piece of chicken. Add the asparagus to the cheese and roll the chicken around it. Once the chicken is rolled, wrap one or two slices of bacon around the chicken and secure it in place with a toothpick. Once all of the chicken has been rolled and wrapped, bake it for 40 minutes. Then broil it for five minutes or until the bacon is crispy, then serve.