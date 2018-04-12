Stratford High’s boys lacrosse team has a new coach and playoff aspirations.

“We are a senior-laden team that has played together for a long time and shows a lot of leadership,” coach Brian Mayglothling said. “We have four seniors starting on the defensive side of the field, so if this team can jell as a unit and play disciplined lacrosse, that group will keep us in a lot of games this year.”

Captains are defender Jake Chittem, attack players Nick Cipriani and Gavin Scofield and goalkeeper Dan Cox.

Stratford’s starting midfield comprises sophomores Tyler Ciccia, Ryan Brault and Trevor Marks. Defenders John Bike and Sergio Ferreira will play key roles in Stratford’s success.

Mayglothling played high school lacrosse at Wilton and went on to compete at the University of Notre Dame. He served as an assistant coach at Notre Dame, as well as the University of Massachusetts.

In addition to all of this high-level experience, Mayglothling has gained valuable exposure to the game locally, spending the past four years coaching the Stratford Storm youth lacrosse program.

“I saw a good opportunity to help not only the high school program, but the sport of lacrosse in Stratford,” Mayglothling said of taking over with the Red Devils.

Mayglothling recognizes that his team will face an adjustment period, but believes the right approach should pay dividends.

“It’s always tough when a new coach comes in and brings his own way of doing things, which can be a challenge especially with such a veteran team that has been playing a certain way for so long,” he said.

“We need to understand as a group the value of ball possession, play good team defense, and win the ground ball battle, and all of that comes from effort and playing smart lacrosse. If you’re able to do those things then you put yourself in a great position to be successful.”

Coming off an 7-9 regular season in which they won their Class M state tournament qualifying round game, the Red Devils again are striving to be in the playoffs.

“We certainly have postseason aspirations — both SWC as well as states. But in the short term I want to see improvement – a little growth with each and every practice and game. I really want to help these kids develop into smart lacrosse players that understand the nuances of the sport and put themselves in a position to win each and every game,” Mayglothling said.

“They all have to want to learn to improve and apply it every day. They have to continuously want to strive to be better.

“I’m very excited about this season and watching the boys develop. There’s a lot to do and with the season already underway, the challenge will be getting them all to absorb a bunch of information in a very short amount of time and improving more and more each and every day,” he said.

The Red Devils dropped their season-opener 8-6 to Stamford. Ciccia and Scofield each scored two goals. Turnovers plagued Stratford in this game.

The next contest was an April 5 visit to defending SWC champion New Fairfield, a 14-3 win for the Rebels.

Among the games to circle on the schedule are those against natural rival Bunnell — May 3 on the road and May 12 at home. Both contests are scheduled for 7 p.m.