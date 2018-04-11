Housatonic River Cleanup and Greensweep April 21

The annual Housatonic River Cleanup and Greensweep event will take place on Saturday, April 21, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Kickoff and registration will be at Birdseye Boat Ramp in Stratford and Sunnyside Boat Ramp in Shelton.

Volunteers should bring work gloves. Bags will be provided to help clean up litter from forest to shore. Stay for an hour or stay all day. Are you a student? Use this as a chance to earn some volunteer credits.

Light breakfast and lunch will be provided to volunteers.

For more information, or to register in advance email [email protected].