Stratford Star

Housatonic River Cleanup and Greensweep April 21

By HAN Network on April 11, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News ·

The annual Housatonic River Cleanup and Greensweep event will take place on Saturday, April 21, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Kickoff and registration will be at Birdseye Boat Ramp in Stratford and Sunnyside Boat Ramp in Shelton.

Volunteers should bring work gloves. Bags will be provided to help clean up litter from forest to shore. Stay for an hour or stay all day. Are you a student? Use this as a chance to earn some volunteer credits.

Light breakfast and lunch will be provided to volunteers.

For more information, or to register in advance email [email protected].

Related posts:

  1. Stratford holds events to honor Earth Day
  2. Stratford partners with Aquarion Water Co. for Earth Day event
  3. Connecticut is fifth greenest state
  4. Earth Day event to help spruce up Paradise Green

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Stratford property transfers: April 2-6
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress