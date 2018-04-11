Stratford Star

Stratford property transfers: April 2-6

By Stratford Star on April 11, 2018

Property transfers, April 2 to April 6

117 Placid Ave: Shannon O’Brien and Walter Goad Jr. to Wayne A. Smith for $250,000.

35 Plain Tree Road: Linden Higgins to Lauren C. Finkbeiner for $316,500.

582 Cutspring Road: Sterling National Bank by Succ to Jose Castillo for $200,000.

78 Emerson Drive: The Kalcar Corp to Kelly A. Gonzalez for $360,000.

245 Fox Hill Road: Irene Gorel to Jason Jadach for $229,245.

80 Rosedale Terrace: Geoffrey Weiss to Alvaro Duarte for $275,100.

553 Highland Terrace: Estate of Thomas K. Duda to Karen J. Banks for $195,000.

47 Cottage Place: Nan Xu to Shamus Sims for $317,000.

270-272 Franklin Ave.: Christina L. and Christian F. Estrada to Philip K. Nelson for $336,900.

11 Fairlea Ave.: Eduard Bungu to Vino Cabebra for $234,000.

481 Washington Parkway: Marvin Pereira to Sarah Rosenfeld for $365,000.

80 Candlewood Road: Home Ventures Trust to Carl A. Glad for $435,000.

85 Van Buskirk Ave.: Samuel Smalls to Carolyn Fairclough for $283,000.

130 Wellington St.: Haiyu Huang to Alyssa Neal for $225,000.

140 Court D, Building 65: Gladys Mercado to Anne Stapleton for $45,500.

35 Minor Cross: Javier Torres to Monica Carvajal to $193,500.

86 Elmhurst Ave.: Dorothy A. Miko to Darrick Tonini for $222,000.

283 A Agawam Drive: LFS Services LLC to Edna J. Nadeau for $340,000.

168 Patterson Ave.: The Kalcar Corp to Alba M. Dipreta for $265,000.

123 Smoke Valley Drive: Joanne G. Grace to DexDow Properties LLC for $170,000.

415 Bruce Ave.: Vincent Tuan Bui to Elias Oliveira for $110,000.

170 Dahl Ave.: Michael C. and Madeline M. Priddle to Erick Ponce for $267,000.

137 Marcroft St.: Dennis H. Watkins, co-trustee and Joan M. Watkins to Kristen Watkins Blanco for $228,850.

31 Linksview Place: Richard Garrow and Martha Fernald to Shawn C. Booth for $268,000.

955 Stratford Road: Vincent M. and Erin Scimeca to Roselene Raymond for $292,000.

270 Allyndale Drive: Teresa Ortoli to Steven Gaynes for $255,000.

205 Salem Road: VG Development LLC to Aaron T. Koperwhats for $311,000.

325 Meadowbrook Road: Bhudesh and Megha B. Aggarwal to RoseMarie F. Leger for $273,900.

362 Laughlin Road: James J. and Jacalyn F. Beagon to Janice Benoit for $320,000.

35 Delwood Road: 35 Delwood Road LLC to Donald Santossio for $320,000.

1660 Barnum Ave.: Denise D. Weed to 1660 Barnum Avenue LLC for $284,000.

343 Circle Drive: Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Luis Sosa for $215,000.

114 Turtle Run Drive, Unit. No. 114A: Regina S. Merritt to Frances Steller for $185,000.

20 Briarfield Drive: Donald A. Santossio and Amelia G. Stamos to Melissa Janet Marchany-Delgado for $349,000.

1079 Wells Place: Heidi and Richard Joy to Wells Place LLC for $350,000.

 

Previous Post Genesis Torres: Little East Conference All Academic Next Post Housatonic River Cleanup and Greensweep April 21
