Council chooses company for Center School razing

The razing of the former Center School building will begin soon with the Town Council officially selecting a firm to tear it down.

Town Council members voted 7-2 at Monday’s regular meeting to hire Standard Demolition Services of Trumbull for the abatement and demolition of the former school at 55 Sutton Avenue. The town will pay Standard Demolition $730,845.

The town will use part of brownfield grant funding obtained two years ago to remediate, abate and demolish Center School.

It is not clear when Standard Demolition will start its work.

Councilors voted in January to commence with the demolition.

Debate on what to do with the former school has raged on for years, with some preferring to keep it standing for possible renovation and eventual reopening as a school. But some town officials, including former Mayor John Harkins, say the building is no longer useful as a school and should be turned into something for the Transit-Oriented Development district, as it is close to the Metro-North Railroad station.

Mayor Laura Hoydick said the Center School property will be graded after demolition. The town’s Redevelopment Agency will then send out a request for quotations for proposed development to receive ideas about what should be included there. Hoydick said the town will receive input from residents at meetings to get ideas on what should be built there.

Sutton Avenue neighbors have feared rumors that the land would be made into a parking deck. Hoydick said Monday that she does not support such a project, but she would like to see a TOD-style project with residences, businesses and maybe “arts and entertainment or maybe a restaurant there” that includes some parking.

“It will not be entirely a parking garage. There’s probably going to be some parking component, because if you have housing there, there should be places for people to park,” Hoydick said. “If you’re going to put apartments there, you’re in TOD, you want some transit-oriented delivery for this. There will be less density for cars, but there will be some availability for parking.”

Third District Councilman Wali Kadeem and 2nd District Councilman Ron Tichy voted against the measure.

Kadeem said to councilors that Center School is stable and the town will need space. Kadeem has long advocated for Center School to remain standing.

Tichy said after the meeting that he voted no because he was “carrying the voice” of District 2, whose residents have told him they are against tearing down the school.

“I don’t think it’s something you can just open the door and reuse. With money, anything can be reused,” Tichy said.

Fifth District Councilman Greg Cann said Center School’s fate has been long debated and it’s time to go forward with the demolition. However, Cann asked residents to “stay involved” and give ideas to the Town Council and the mayor “so we can make sure Town Center is redeveloped in a way that makes us all proud.”