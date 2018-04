Bunnell High’s girls lacrosse team lost to Brookfield, 11-7, in Stratford on Tuesday.

Sam Vitka scored three goals and had an assist for the Lady Bulldogs (2-2).

Morgan Reilly, Maura Kelly, Makayla Pagan and Kaitlyn Monteiro each had a goal.

Tatiana Wright made 15 saves.

Leading Brookfield (2-1) with five goals was Morgan Stankiewicz.