Earth Day event to help spruce up Paradise Green

By Stratford Star on April 11, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News ·

The Stratford Beautification Committee announces that Aquarion Water Company has again this year, selected the Town of Stratford to partner with them in a joint project at Paradise Green in commemoration of Earth Day. The event will take place on Thursday, April 19, starting at 8 a.m. and will include replacing and pruning boxwood shrubs, cleaning up the planting beds on the Green’s sidewalk and sprucing up the gazebo on the Green.

Aquarion is contributing financial assistance to cover the cost of the boxwoods, supplies and equipment. They also are bringing a staff of volunteers to work with the Town’s Beautification Committee members on the project.

According to EarthDay.org, “The first Earth Day on April 22, 1970, activated 20 million Americans from all walks of life and is widely credited with launching the modern environmental movement. The passage of the landmark Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, Endangered Species Act and many other groundbreaking environmental laws soon followed. Twenty years later, Earth Day went global, mobilizing 200 million people in 141 countries and lifting environmental issues onto the world stage. More than 1 billion people now participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world.”

The Stratford Beautification Committee thanks Aquarion Water Company for their assistance and support in making this event possible.

Volunteers work on planting boxwoods along Paradise Green in 2017 as part of a joint event hosted by the Stratford Beautification Commission and Aquarion Water Company. — Melvin Mason photo

