* IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk; daytime films, info., 203-852-0700 or maritimeaquarium.org: One exhibit and daytime IMAX movie included with paid aquarium adm: $22.95 for adults; $20.95 for youths (13-17) and seniors (65+); and $15.95 for children (3-12); free for kids under 3 and members. Reservations: maritimeaquarium.org.

The Bolshoi Ballet: Giselle, April 12, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Prima ballerina Svetlana Zakharova embodies the breathtaking lead role in this classical repertoire, alongside the sensational Sergei Polunin as Albrecht, with music by Adolphe Adam and choreography by Yuri Grigorovich. Tickets $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Merchants of Doubt, April 14, 7:30 p.m., The Unitarian Church in Westport, 10 Lyons Plains Rd., Westport. Free. Info: uuwestport.org.

Luisa Miller, April 15, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. This rarely performed Verdi gem is a heart-wrenching tragedy of fatherly love. Sonya Yoncheva sings the title role opposite Piotr Beczała, as Bertrand de Billy conducts in the first Met performance of this opera in more than ten years. Tickets $25. Info:ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

North by Northwest, April 17, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. FTC Film Club continues with another classic film by Alfred Hitchcock. Tickets $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Deconstructing Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, April 23, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. In the film composer, musician, and Beatles expert Scott Freiman looks at Sgt. Pepper from multiple angles, exploring the history behind the music. Mr. Freiman conducts an educational journey into the creative process of The Beatles performances and recording sessions. Tickets $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Cendrillon, April 28, 12:55 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. A sumptuous take on the Cinderella story comes to the Metropolitan Opera with Joyce DiDonato starring in the title role in Cendrillon. Tickets $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

National Theatre Live, Quick Center for the Arts, 1073 North Benson Rd., Fairfield. Julius Caesar, May 3. Macbeth, May 17. Tickets $10 – $25. Info: quickcenter.com.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Avon Theatre Film Center, 272 Bedford St., Stamford; avontheatre.org, 203-967-3660; tickets $9-$12 nonmembers.