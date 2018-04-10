Stratford celebrates National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

The Stratford Public Safety Communications Center is celebrating the second full week of April as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. This week, sponsored by the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International and celebrated annually, honors the thousands of men and women who respond to emergency calls, dispatch emergency professionals and equipment, and render life-saving assistance to the world’s citizens.

The Stratford Public Safety Communications Center is the primary PSAP for the Town of Stratford. They are responsible for manning the E911 center and dispatching police, EMS and/or fire units to more than 40,000 calls per year. They process more than 128,000 inbound and outbound phone calls per year (350 per day). With all of that, they also are required to perform numerous tasks due to the 24/7/365 nature of their operation. This includes but is not limited to: performing law enforcement database checks, performing emergency medical dispatch per state of CT statute, monitoring field assets at emergency scenes like structure fires, administrative notifications and even weather station monitoring. Further the center plays an active role in the Towns EOC operations.

“The Dispatchers become the first link in the very strong chain of our Public Safety Team,” said Larry Ciccarelli, the Towns Public Safety Consultant. Their ability to derive necessary information during a crisis is critical to a timely resolution of any public safety situation.”

Mayor Laura Hoydick has recognized National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week and honored the Stratford Public Safety Communications Center’s staff by releasing an official proclamation.

“Our hard working and dedicated staff at the Public Safety Communications Center play an integral role in ensuring the safety of the public and our first responders,” said Mayor Hoydick. “Public safety is a team effort that begins with a call to the center, where we are fortunate enough to have a terrific staff. I commend Director Michael Loiz, Dispatch Supervisor J.P. Sredzinski, and the staff for their role in keeping Stratford safe.”