Obituary: John Lawrence Dean, 74, of Stratford

John Lawrence Dean, age 74, of Stratford, CT, formerly of New York City and East Hampton, NY, died of cancer surrounded by friends and family on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Bridgeport Hospital in Bridgeport, CT.

John was born October 25, 1943, in Albany, Oregon, to Robert Aaron and Laura Shipman Dean. He was the older of two children. He grew up in Westfield, NJ, and Paris, France.

He was a graduate of Pingry School in Elizabeth, NJ, Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, and the American Institute for Foreign Trade Thunderbird School in Phoenix, Arizona, where he received his MBA. He began his banking career at Manufacturer’s Hanover Trust where he was a loan officer and then continued his international banking career with DG Bank in 1983 until his retirement in 1998. Most recently, John served as treasurer and president of his condo association.

John was a true gentleman. He was full of fun and laughter and loved to entertain. His passions included cooking, traveling, going to the theatre, playing the piano, spending time on the beach, and doing The New York Times crossword puzzle daily.

John is survived by his husband, John J. Hoody of Stratford, CT; son, Geoffrey B. Dean (Krista) of Orlando, Florida, three grandchildren, Tommy, Max, and Charlie; Daughter, Elizabeth A. Dean (Kevin Mathieu) of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA; sister, Patricia Dean Beagan, Reston, VA; and nephew, Christopher Beagan (Oliver Caplan) of Medford, MA.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Yale New Haven Smilow Cancer Hospital at https://www.givetoynhh.org/donate.