Home aide charged in rings theft

A home health aide accused of stealing more than $100,000 in jewelry from a Stratford home is facing a felony larceny charge.

Stratford police arrested Nicole Passander, 32, of Ansonia last Friday and charged her with first-degree larceny.

Police said Passander allegedly stole more than $100,000 in rings while working as a home health aide in a home. Police said an investigation was commenced on March 18 when the complainant reported the suspected theft of the jewelry. A warrant was issued for Passander’s arrest and she was taken into custody.

Passander posted a $30,000 dollar bond and she is scheduled to appear on Friday at Bridgeport Superior Court

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Therina at 203-385-4128.