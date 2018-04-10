Stratford Star

Home aide charged in rings theft

By Stratford Star on April 10, 2018 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire ·

A home health aide accused of stealing more than $100,000 in jewelry from a Stratford home is facing a felony larceny charge.

Nicole Passander

Stratford police arrested Nicole Passander, 32, of Ansonia last Friday and charged her with first-degree larceny.

Police said Passander allegedly stole more than $100,000 in rings while working as a home health aide in a home. Police said an investigation was commenced on March 18 when the complainant reported the suspected theft of the jewelry. A warrant was issued for Passander’s arrest and she was taken into custody.

Passander posted a $30,000 dollar bond and she is scheduled to appear on Friday at Bridgeport Superior Court

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Therina at 203-385-4128.

 

Related posts:

  1. Attorney charged with theft no longer works for Stratford
  2. Local arrested on sex assault charges
  3. Fire chief reports another rating upgrade; new truck
  4. Fireplace ashes cause early morning fire

Previous Post More transparency needed before busing plan approval Next Post Fairfield County Walks for Mental Health May 5
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress