More transparency needed before busing plan approval

To the Editor:

At a recent Board of Education meeting we were shown a presentation. We were told that we spend $1.4 million (or $1.5 million or $1.3 million) on busing children in the South End to other schools. We were told that this change was to be voted on by July and implemented immediately. That we would redistrict the whole town.

That number given is an inflated lie. Overall transportation cost for regular bussing is a little over $2 million. This breaks down further and shows elementary is less than $1 million. What percentage is actually for South End kids? We would still bus because the South End kids won’t be in Stratford Academy. Per the 1996 racial balancing plan (that we still follow) 60% of South End kids were to be enrolled in Stratford Academy with 40% bussed elsewhere. We can go back to this. Sixty percent at the academy, leave it an intra magnet, bus the remaining 40% to Lordship. Give them their neighborhood schools but leave Stratford Academy as it is.

There is no plan for this. This is a rush job. What happens five years down the line? Do town residents want to pay for sidewalks? We already have district schools. What about children in the historic district? We cannot get sufficient answers from our Board of Education.

This all goes back to transparency and accountability. Where are the actuals? Why is our chief operating officer putting contingency money in other line items? We need to stand up as a community. We need to demand this plan not be approved until we see actuals, a plan, the real savings. Stop forgetting about accountability and transparency. Stop getting involved only when there is a crisis. We must keep pushing. If you don’t have school aged children, please remember, the Board of Education budget is over 50% of our town budget. Those are your taxes too. Email, call, stay involved.