Ariel Smith of Stratford, who majors in biology and competes on the women’s track and field team, was among twenty one Eastern Connecticut State University students named to the Little East Conference (LEC) Winter All-Academic team.

The team is comprised of 140 students from the eight institutions of the LEC conference.

To be named to the LEC All-Academic Team, a student-athlete must be at least a sophomore, have a cumulative GPA of 3.30 or higher, and have been at their current institution for at least one full academic year.