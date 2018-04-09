Bunnell High’s girls golf team met Immaculate of Danbury on Monday.

Danka Hlinka 69, Debra Caminade 77, Kellie Taylor 77 and Sasha Kalson 81 led the Lady Bulldogs to a score of 304 on the par 35 Richter Park course in Danbury.

Leading the Mustangs (279) were Avery Jarboe 63, Abby Allen 71, Mackenzy Garden 72 and Siobhan Reidy 73.

“It was the season-opening match for both teams,” Bunnell coach Cliff Schrock said. “Senior Kellie Taylor was named team captain prior to match. She, along with juniors Hlinka and Kalson, are returnees from last year. Caminade, a senior, made her varsity debut. She’s only been playing golf for three weeks.”

Bunnell’s next match is Monday, April 16, versus Stratford at Mill River Country Club.