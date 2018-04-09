Bunnell High lost to SWC baseball rival New Milford, 2-1, on Monday.

The unbeaten Green Wave (3-0) scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning.

“Emiliano Jasso gave us the lead in the fifth with a perfectly executed squeeze bunt,” Bunnell coach Juan Lopez said.

“Alex Koletar was outstanding on the mound as he did not allow a run, struck out five and scattered five hits through five innings.”

Tyler Vancho was 2 for 3, including a double.

For New Milford, Zach Prahach tied it in the seventh with an RBI single before Ben Silver drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly.

Derek Profita was 2 for 3.

Ian Cooke struck out three in the seventh to record his third save.