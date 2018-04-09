Stratford Star

Baseball: Bunnell loses pitcher’s dual to New Milford

By Stratford Star on April 9, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Bunnell High lost to SWC baseball rival New Milford, 2-1, on Monday.

The unbeaten Green Wave (3-0) scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning.

“Emiliano Jasso gave us the lead in the fifth with a perfectly executed squeeze bunt,” Bunnell coach Juan Lopez said.

“Alex Koletar was outstanding on the mound as he did not allow a run, struck out five and scattered five hits through five innings.”

Tyler Vancho was 2 for 3, including a double.

For New Milford, Zach Prahach tied it in the seventh with an RBI single before Ben Silver drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly.

Derek Profita was 2 for 3.

Ian Cooke struck out three in the seventh to record his third save.

Related posts:

  1. Baseball: New Milford defeats Bunnell High
  2. Baseball: Wave blank Bulldogs
  3. Baseball: Tyler Vancho to play at Post University
  4. Baseball: Bunnell rallies late to top Law in opener

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Baseball: Unbeaten Stratford tops Platt Tech Next Post Girls golf: Bunnell Lady Bulldogs open season
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress