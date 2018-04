The Stratford High baseball team defeated Platt Tech, 17-1, in Milford on Monday.

Gabe Avila had two doubles, scored four runs and drove in two, as coach Mick Buckmir’s Red Devils improved to 3-0.

Zach Fedak went the distance, giving up five hits, to get the win.

Kevan Duffy had three hits and scored three runs.

Braydon Seaburg had three hits and scored two runs.

Logan Zezima and R.J. Burlone each had two hits and two RBIs.

Tech’s Geovanni Devalle had a hit and scored a run.