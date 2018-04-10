Stratford Library holds annual benefit, Murder Is a Family Business

The Stratford Library Board of Trustees will present its major fund-raiser for the library on Saturday, April 28, at 6:30 p.m., at the Oronoque Country Club. The 15th annual event, Murder Is a Family Business, is an interactive murder mystery evening from the award-winning AspenDream Productions of Hartford. The gala also includes music, dancing, appetizers, dinner, beverages, desserts, and a silent auction. All proceeds will benefit the library’s collections.

The longest running dinner show in Connecticut, Murder is a Family Business, is an interactive experience where the audience becomes involved with a mystery unfolding around them. Executive Director of AspenDream Productions Janice Luise-Lutkus said, “The fun begins immediately entering the room and never stops from there. There is music, singing and dancing. The company has performed in over 72 cities in New England for the past 20 years and performed for over 20,000 guests to sold-out audiences. We have raised over half a million dollars for charities and fundraisers throughout Connecticut alone. You’ll dance, dine and deduce!”

For tickets, at $75, call the Stratford Library at 203-385-4166 or purchase directly at stratfordlibrary.org/library-gala.