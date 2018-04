The Square One Theatre Company presents James Lescene’s The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey Thursday, May 3 through Sunday, May 20, at Stratford Academy, 719 Birdseye Street.

The play features one actor portraying every character in a small Jersey shore town unraveling the story of Leonard Pelkey, a tenaciously optimistic and flamboyant 14-year old who has gone missing.

For tickets and more information, visit squareonetheatre.com or call 203-375-8778.