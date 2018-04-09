National, state leaders to honor local Democrats at Terry Backer tribute

The Stratford Democratic Town Committee (SDTC) announced that Johanne Immacula Cann, Stephen Raguskus and Barbara Heimlich will be honored at this year’s annual Terry Backer Dinner on Sunday, April 29, at noon, at the Blue Goose Restaurant in Stratford.

Raguskus and Heimlich are to receive the “John Rich Democratic Leadership Award” and the “Robert Galello Outstanding Service Award,” respectively. Cann is Stratford’s “Democrat of the Year.” This year marks the first time the award named after John Rich will be given. Rich, a 30-year volunteer with Stratford EMS and advocate for a local dog park, passed away suddenly in January. Awards and proclamations honoring the above three and others will be issued by the offices of Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman, U.S. Senators Dick Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, and U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (3rd CD).

“Terry Backer never stopped fighting for the needs of the everyday person” said STDC Chairwoman Stephanie Philips. More than ever we should embody Terry’s spirit to be bold, focused, and never give up fighting for those who need help. Terry championed life and the environment by respecting every living creature and protecting our Town and the Long Island Sound.”

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said, “The legacy of Terry Backer is vigorous activism and advocacy — fighting for values and ideals that make a difference. The energy and passion of recent marches and demonstrations is in that great tradition. I look forward to being with great friends in Stratford on April 29 at the DTC event celebrating those values.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro remarked, “Terry Backer was a champion for working families in Stratford. He was a proud Merchant Marine with the Coast Guard, a lobsterman, and Stratford’s longtime Representative in the State Legislature. He was truly ‘our Soundkeeper,’ and he fought for the protection of our Long Island Sound like no one else. It is a fitting honor that this annual event now features his name, and I know his good legacy will live on forever.”

The Backer Dinner commemorates the lifelong public service of longtime State Representative Terry Backer, a former Merchant Marine officer with the US Coast Guard, who worked also as an arborist and as a lobsterman prior to being elected to the Connecticut House of Representatives in 1993 from Stratford’s 121st Assembly District. Backer held leadership roles as Vice Chairman of the Appropriations Committee, Chairman of the Energy and Technology Committee, Assistant Majority Leader and Assistant Majority Whip. Backer served until December 2015 when he passed away following a long bout with cancer.

According to Backer Dinner Chair Adam H. Brill, tickets and advertisement spots in the Dinner Journal will sell quickly: “We are very excited to host several VIPs to honor Terry’s memory, and we know that he would be very happy with our choice of honorees. We also hope to see as many Democrats as possible come out and hear from our officials in Hartford and Washington.”

Tickets and information about the journal for the dinner are available by calling Adam H. Brill at 203-727-7620. Checks must be payable to Stratford Democratic Town Committee or S.D.T.C. The Blue Goose is located at 326 Ferry Boulevard.