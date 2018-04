On Cinco de Mayo, Saturday, May 5, volunteers will gather at Longbrook Park’s Brewster Pond at 8:30 a.m. for a day (or part of a day) of cleaning up and sprucing up of the park, as was done last fall. Volunteers should bring work gloves, rakes and shears.

The event is sponsored by Second District Councilman Ron Tichy and the Longbrook Park Commission.

For further announcements visit Nextdoor.com.