Olivia Benisch of Stratford came out on top on vault with a score of (9.5) in the Level 3 division when the Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA girls gymnastics team recently competed at the Tri-State Invitational hosted by Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA.

Benisch also placed third on beam (8.7) and second all-around with a (36.650).