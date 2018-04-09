Fatal crash victim identified as Bridgeport man

A Bridgeport man has been identified as the victim of last Friday’s fatal car crash on Lordship Boulevard.

Stratford Police Capt. Frank Eannotti identified the victim as Dawaan Edwards, 20, of Bridgeport. Police said the crash occurred at about 12:18 a.m. Friday on Lordship Boulevard near Access Road. Police said the initial investigation shows the car Edwards was in was traveling west on Lordship Boulevard and failed to negotiate a slight curve in the roadway, drove off the road and struck a tree near the intersection.

The accident is still under investigation, police said.

Stay with The Stratford Star for more information on this story.