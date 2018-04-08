Obituary: Robert Graham Hoyt, 84, formerly of Stratford

Robert Graham Hoyt died on April 5, 2018, at age 84 from pancreatic cancer. Mr. Hoyt recently relocated to Baltimore, Maryland, but he had been a longtime Stratford resident.

Mr. Hoyt was born to Clara Elizabeth Jenks and Joseph Edward Hoyt of Wilton, Connecticut. He attended Staples High School, where he was the recipient of several academic awards. He graduated magna cum laude from the University of Bridgeport with a degree in mechanical engineering. He was also a member of the United States Air Force Reserves.

Throughout his career he held positions at Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Burndy Corporation, and Heli-Coil Corporation. Most of his work was as a project engineer, overseeing a laboratory responsible for product testing and design modifications. He retired as Manager of Engineering Services.

He had a passion for sports cars, and was a past president of the Yankee Sports Car Club. He and his wife Dorothy were active in sports car rallying through various clubs in the 60s. They were successful rallyists, and they were frequently seen on weekends driving the back roads of Connecticut in their Porsche Speedster. In 1963 they were runner up Connecticut State Rally Champions. Woodworking, reading, and model-making were other favorite leisure time pursuits. He was a member for over fifty years, and past deacon, of the United Congregational Church, in Bridgeport. His thoughtful and reflective nature, his patience, as well as his attention to detail, were qualities which served him well in his various endeavors. His cautious temperament, and his goal of always trying to do what was right, made him a role model for his family.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy, to whom he had been married for almost 60 years. He leaves behind a son, David, who resides in Fallston, Maryland, as well as three granddaughters. He has a sister Jeanne Ready of Marlton, New Jersey, and a brother Philip Hoyt (and his wife Patricia) of Danbury, Connecticut as well.

A burial service will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in his name to Johns Hopkins University, c/o Ralph Hruban MD, 600 N Wolfe Street, Carnegie 417, Baltimore, MD 21287 to help support research for pancreatic cancer.