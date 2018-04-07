The Bunnell High softball team defeated Bridgeport Central, 8-7, on Saturday.

Every time the visiting Hilltoppers got even, the Lady Bulldogs had an answer.

Central overcame deficits of 2-0, 4-2 and 5-4, to tie the score each time.

A three-run bottom of the sixth inning proved to be just enough for the locals, who surrendered a pair of runs in the top of the seventh.

With the game even 5, two outs, and runners at the corners in the sixth, Sofia Santiago dunked in a hit just beyond the reach of the diving Marielys Velez for a single the plated the go-ahead run.

Riley Matto followed with a crucial two-run double into the right-center field gap for what proved to be the difference.

Bunnell leadoff hitter Alyssa Moore had three singles and reached on an error, getting on base all four times she came to bat, and scored four runs.

Brianna Ramos tripled and scored a run.