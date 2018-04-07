Stratford Star

Softball: Lady Bulldogs hold off Hilltoppers

By Andy Hutchison on April 7, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Bunnell’s Julianna Santiago gets the ball back quickly. — Andy Hutchison photo

The Bunnell High softball team defeated Bridgeport Central, 8-7, on Saturday.

Every time the visiting Hilltoppers got even, the Lady Bulldogs had an answer.

Central overcame deficits of 2-0, 4-2 and 5-4, to tie the score each time.

A three-run bottom of the sixth inning proved to be just enough for the locals, who surrendered a pair of runs in the top of the seventh.

With the game even 5, two outs, and runners at the corners in the sixth, Sofia Santiago dunked in a hit just beyond the reach of the diving Marielys Velez for a single the plated the go-ahead run.

Riley Matto followed with a crucial two-run double into the right-center field gap for what proved to be the difference.

Bunnell leadoff hitter Alyssa Moore had three singles and reached on an error, getting on base all four times she came to bat, and scored four runs.

Brianna Ramos tripled and scored a run.

Related posts:

  1. Softball: Barlow tops Bunnell
  2. Softball: Bunnell wins back-and-forth game with Stratford
  3. Softball: New Milford defeats Bunnell, 5-2
  4. Softball: Bulldogs lose to Newtown Nighthawks

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Baseball: Stratford tops East Catholic in Penders Memorial
About author

Andy Hutchison


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress