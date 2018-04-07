Stratford High defeated East Catholic of Manchester, 15-4, in the 36th annual Jim Penders Memorial Scholarship Game played at Penders Field on Saturday.

Kevan Duffy had three hits and drove in three runs, as coach Mick Buckmir’s Red Devils improved to 2-0.

Braydon Seaburg (two RBIs) and Zach Fedak (RBI) each had two hits and scored two runs.

R.J. Burlone and Ryan Duffy each smacked two-run doubles.

Brendan Duffy went the distance to pick up the win.

For East Catholic (0-2), Vin Caccavale had three hits and scored two runs.

Adam Dadinos hit a bases-loaded triple.

East Catholic 1 0 0 3 0 4- 5- 2

Stratford 0 0 4 9 2 15-13- 2