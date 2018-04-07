Bunnell High defeated Watertown, 10-5, in a non-league girls lacrosse game on Saturday.

Tatiana Wright made 25 saves, as coach Meghan Letko’s Lady Bulldogs (2-1) doubled up the Indians 6-3 in the first half and 4-2 in the second.

Sam Vitka had four goals and an assist.

Morgan Reilly (two assists) and Makayla Pagan each scored two goals.

Maura Kelly (assist) and Cat Nelson added goals.

Leading Watertown (1-1) were Catherine Desrochers, Hannah Mehlin, Elizabeth Schweyer, Olivia LaBella and Samantha Crotty.